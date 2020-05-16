NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has declared a state of emergency as hundreds of residents clean up after flash floods.

Destrehan and Norco took the brunt of heavy rains Thursday night, flooding hundreds of homes, Jewell said while touring the damage on Friday afternoon.

The water on Ormond Boulevard was several feet deep. Some compared the event to the floods of May 1995.

Neighborhoods on both sides of the boulevard saw water pour into homes. On Thomas Coby Drive, near Destrehan High School, water began rising and entered the majority of the homes on the street.

Rising floodwaters kept the Kenny family up almost all night.

“The water started coming in, and there was no way that we could stop it,” said Amy Kenny. “It was coming in the front door, it was coming in the back door, it was coming through the garage.”

Her son’s friends, all baseball players for Destrehan High School, came early in the morning to help rip out carpeting and rip walls down to studs.

Kenny said the boys helped at several other homes in the neighborhood as well.

“It is what it is. We couldn’t stop it. We’re going to do what we can, and we have insurance,” said Kenny.

Homes on other streets in the same neighborhood saw less water but still spent the day ripping out flooring and putting couches on curbs.

Don St. Pierre, who has owned Superior Carpet and Ceramic for 25 years, said his company has several calls pending for storm damage.

Friday, his crews were ripping out carpeting and padding in a couple’s home.

“We’re going to dry the floor with air-movers and then we’re going to apply a Microban mildewcide disinfectant,” said St. Pierre.

Many neighbors say they’ve never had this kind of flooding, and suspected the parish’s pumps were turned on too late. But President Jewell says they were simply overwhelmed.

“Pumps were working. It’s just a lot of water working its way to that pump,” he said. “We saw just such a massive amount of rain in such a short period of time, that I don’t know if there’s any pumping system on the face of the earth that can keep up with that amount of water.”

That amount of water will keep hundreds of homeowners cleaning long through the weekend.

St. Charles Parish is asking if residents are removing things from their home that they don’t block drains or ditches that might be needed if more rain comes this weekend.

