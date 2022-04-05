St. Charles woman involved in incident with deputy leaves correctional facility, faces slew of charges

Video has sparked debate on whether what happened during her arrest Monday night was excessive.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — 30-year-old MaryLee Robinson walked out of a correctional center, and is still facing a list of charges including interfering with an investigation and battery of a police officer.

Video has sparked debate on whether what happened during her arrest Monday night was excessive. Body cam video from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office shows deputy Henry Sill arresting Robinson during a physical altercation.

It happened in Luling, when officers were arresting Robinson's brother at the time. Robinson was recording the encounter when officers say she wouldn't stand back, ignoring multiple commands, leading to a struggle between the deputy and Robinson.

In an interview Tuesday the sheriff's office stands by its deputy and his actions. Robinson says she questions the motive of the deputy.

"I was really just confused, like why is my hair being pulled, why and I being run after, why am I not being told freeze, why and I being punched on, why am I being thrown up against the trailer after surrendering and not hitting back," she told WWL-TV.

She also said, "I'm thankful for being out. I'm thankful for the help. I didn't think I would have to go through nothing like this."

Robinson was taken to the hospital after leaving jail to be checked out because of medical issues. Both the sheriff's office and the NAACP are doing independent investigation into the case.