ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A driver was killed and another six people injured Friday afternoon after that driver reportedly crashed into two vehicles traveling on a highway in Killona, state police officials said.

The crashes happened around 4 p.m. Friday on LA 3127, south of LA 640, and claimed the life of 36-year-old Rodolfo Trevino of Kenner, according to the LSP.

For reasons still under investigation, Trevino's Toyota pickup truck crossed the centerline on the St. Charles Parish highway and struck a Ford Explorer before continuing down the road. The driver of that Ford, a 39-year-old Vacherie woman, was wearing her seat belt and received minor injuries, officials said.

Trevino drove a short way and then struck another vehicle, this time an SUV with five people inside. Although everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, Trevino suffered fatal wounds on impact and died.

Those in the SUV, including the 46-year-old driver from Cut Off, suffered moderate to serious injuries.They were taken about 40 minutes East to University Medical enter in New Orleans for treatment.

LSP officials said Trevino's speed was considered a factor in the fatal crash. They also said they do not expect Trevino was impaired from drugs or alcohol during but a standard blood test was administered.

No further information was immediately available.