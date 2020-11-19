12-year-old faces murder charge after infant sibling found not breathing

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy later ruled the child’s death as a homicide.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A St. Charles Parish 12-year-old faces murder charges after authorities say they killed their 6-month-old sibling on Sunday.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home after the child was found not breathing. Sheriff Greg Champagne said first responders tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy later ruled the child’s death as a homicide. 29th Judicial District Court Judge Connie Aucoin later signed an arrest warrant for the child’s 12-year-old sibling.

The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and was taken to a juvenile housing facility until further court proceedings.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.