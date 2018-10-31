ST. CHARLES PARISH - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the east bank of St. Charles Parish after a contractor damaged a distribution water main in New Sarpy, according to parish officials.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

The damage caused low water pressure in a portion of the water supply.

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Four schools will have to dismiss early today, October 31, 2018:

- Albert Cammon Middle School in St. Rose

- St. Rose Elementary School in St. Rose

- Schoeffner Elementary School in Destrehan

- New Sarpy Elementary School in Destrehan

These schools will be dismissed by 11 a.m. using a tiered dismissal with Albert Cammon Middle School and Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School dismissing first, followed by St. Rose Elementary and New Sarpy Elementary Schools.

Buses will bring students home, and parents who are not able to receive their child(ren) at home may pick up their child(ren) at the following location. Anyone picking up a student must present a valid ID and be on the student's emergency card.

- Albert Cammon Middle School students can be picked up at Harry Hurst Middle School's gym.

- St. Rose Elementary School students can be picked up at Harry Hurst Middle School's gym.

- Schoeffner Elementary School students can be picked up at Destrehan High School's auditorium.

- New Sarpy Elementary School students can be picked up at Destrehan High School's auditorium.

A decision regarding school operations for tomorrow, November 1, will be made later this evening depending on the status of the boil water advisory.

