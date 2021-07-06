4-year-old recovering from severe injuries after hit-and-run; suspect sought

His mother says the injuries are serious but that he is expected to fully recover. She is asking for prayers.

LULING, La. — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized with what are being called severe injuries after he was struck by an SUV during a hit-and-run incident in Luling on the Fourth of July.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Paul Frederick Street.

They said the suspect initially stopped but then fled the scene.

