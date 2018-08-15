The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of a 61-year-old man from Metairie last seen near the Spillway.

Deputies were searching for 61-year-old Clarence Schlamp, who was reported missing by his girlfriend in Jefferson Parish on August 11 after she couldn’t reach him by phone. Schlamp's body was found Sunday, August 19, in a remote wooded area of the Spillway, according to the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, August 14, Schlamp’s gold Toyota Tacoma truck was found near a campsite in the Bonnet Carre Spillway with a note saying he was in the area and would return soon.

Deputies searched by foot, using all-terrain vehicles and by drone. They also searched waterways near and ponds near the campsite.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, evidence indicates the incident was an apparent suicide. However, the investigation is still ongoing and autopsy results are pending.

