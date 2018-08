ST. ROSE -- The US Coast Guard and St. Charles Parish officials are responding to a dock fire at a chemical plant in St. Rose.

The head of the St. Charles Emergency Operations Center, George Dugas, tells us that the fire at IMTT St. Rose is out and that no one was injured.

The Coast Guard closed the river at the site, presumably as a precaution. It has since been reopened. They said there is no pollution in the river from this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 WWL