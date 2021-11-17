78-year-old complained of being sideswiped before shooting driver in Destrehan

Deputies say it began with a traffic crash on Ormond Boulevard just south of Villere Drive around 4:00 P.M.

DESTREHAN, La. — Authorities in St. Charles Parish are investigating a crash that led up to a shooting in a Destrehan neighborhood, prompting one driver to be airlifted by helicopter to a New Orleans hospital.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Villere Drive, but the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident began as a traffic crash on Ormond Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Deputies say a black Ford pickup truck, driven by 51-year-old Michael Woulfe of Destrehan, reportedly collided with a silver Mercedes driven by 78-year-old Walter Tabary, also of Destrehan. Woulfe reportedly did not stop after the crash and drove to his home on Villere Drive, just across from Cypress Lakes Country Club.

Tabary, with his wife in the vehicle, followed Woulfe to the home while calling 911.

A neighbor who spoke to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate said the two drivers began arguing, with Tabary complaining that he had been sideswiped. The witness said that the Tabary mentioned that he had a gun and threatened to shoot before allegedly shooting Woulfe in the stomach.

The neighbor told the newspaper that Woulfe laid on the ground for a few minutes before getting up, following Tabary to his car, and started banging on the car's window. He then reportedly retrieved a wrench from the garage and shattered the window of Tabary's car.

"That's when the guy shot two more times," the neighbor said.

Tabary suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS. Woulfe was airlifted to University Hospital, and after undergoing surgery, he is listed in guarded, but stable condition.

Detectives are investigating and reviewing multiple sources of available video footage, as well as interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.