Teenager among those wounded in deadly St. Charles Parish shooting

Champagne said now is the time for someone to come forward and put an end to the violence.

KILLONA, La. — Tuesday night, four men and a teenager were shot outside a St. Charles Parish grocery store. Sheriff Greg Champagne says it won't be the last time.

St. Charles Parish Greg Champagne was angry Wednesday afternoon as he updated the media on a fatal shooting in Killona.

"Frankly, I don't think this is the last one," Champagne said. "I'm quite confident it's not the last one."

One man was killed and four more were wounded, including a 14-year-old, in an "ambush style shooting" outside a grocery store on Killona Drive on Nov. 9.

Champagne said he believe this is the latest deadly attack in a string of gang-style violence that has plagued the area this year.

"I think it' safe to say we've been dealing with an inter-parish group of — I don't know what the proper word would be — family, clan, gang, cliques of individuals who are engaged in a cycle of violence retaliation, more violence and it continues," the sheriff said.

Darzil Washington, 29, was killed in the shooting. Two more men, Darville Washington and Dwayne Williams, were airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where they are in critical condition. Another man, 35-year-old Jayvon Lockett drove himself to the hospital, but was later taken to UMC for treatment. Police say he is in stable condition.

An unidentified 14-year-old was also shot multiple times and was taken to Children's Hospital where he's in stable condition, according to police.

Champagne said now is the time for someone to come forward and put an end to the violence. He warned that next time, it could be a baby killed.

"There are people out there that know something," he said. "Identify somebody before it's your child that gets shot and has to be airlifted with bullet wounds and all the blood coming out of his chest."