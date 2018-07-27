Deputies are asking for help to identify a man they saw jump off the Hale Boggs Bridge early Friday morning.

Officials said just before 6 a.m., a deputy spotted a man they believe to be between 18-25 years old walking northbound on the bridge.

The man ran towards the bridge railing and jumped into the river, deputies said. The man was seen trying to swim towards barges moored on the Luling side of the river and went underwater before deputies could no longer see him.

Officials said the man was wearing a black pullover sweatshirt and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the St. Charles. Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 783-6807.

