The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from Metairie last seen near the Spillway.

Deputies are searching for 61-year-old Clarence Schlamp, who was reported missing by his girlfriend in Jefferson Parish on August 11 after she couldn’t reach him by phone. As of Tuesday, Schlamp’s gold Toyota Tacoma truck was found near a campsite in the Bonnet Carre Spillway with a note saying he was in the area and would return soon.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Schlamp was last heard from on Friday, August 10 and his last known location is the Bonnet Carre Spillway. It is believed that he was camping alone and went swimming or hiking in the area.

Schlamp is described as a white man with green eyes, gray hair and is 5’10’’ tall and 135 pounds. He lives on Quincy Street in Metairie.

The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Schlamp in the Spillway with foot patrols, drones, all-terrain vehicles, boats, and trucks.

Anyone with information on Schlamp’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-1135.

© 2018 WWL