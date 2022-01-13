Destrehan High School to reopen, 141 days after Hurricane Ida's landfall

More temporary repairs and final preparations are underway to welcome students back to class on Jan. 18.

DESTREHAN, La. — Destrehan High School will reopen on Tuesday, more than 140 days after Hurricane Ida damaged the campus .

The St. Charles Parish Public Schools said Wednesday that more temporary repairs and final preparations are underway to welcome students back to class on Jan. 18.

“We are excited to officially welcome back DHS students and staff members to their home on Tuesday, January 18! A significant amount of work has been done by school system staff, DHS staff and contractors to prepare for this day,” the school district said.

The school district shared photos of the repairs on its Facebook page.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug 29 near Port Fourchon, devastating many communities in southeast Louisiana. More than four months after the hurricane destroyed homes, some Louisiana residents are just now moving from tent camps to government-supplied trailer homes.