Family trio bringing Hurricane Ida relief to river parishes

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Recovery efforts in the river parishes remain slow following Hurricane Ida, and a mother and her two daughters continue to bring relief and hope to residents who live there through community events.

Over the past month, along with the help of sponsors and volunteers from their respective organizations, Sylvia Taylor and her two daughters, Syrita Steib and Aspen Murphy, have provided hot meals and supplies to more than 600 residents in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes.

"It takes a community to come back from something like this, and that's what we're doing. If I can help my neighbor, I'll help my neighbor and if they can help me, they'll help me," Murphy said. "We don't just look out for ourselves; we don't operate as an individualistic society. Here in Louisiana, we're collectivist - how can we all come back together? How can we all be stronger? And that really speaks to the resiliency of the communities here."

Wednesday, the trio will be in St. Charles parish for their third event. It'll be drive-thru style where residents will line up to receive hot meals, cleaning supplies, cases of water, gas cards and other essential items.

Seeing the devastation hurricane Ida brought and left behind hits close to home for this family. They grew up and live in the river parishes. Som being able to help their neighbors, all while dealing with recovery at their own homes is something special and important to them.

"If we can get the resources where they're needed, the collective comeback of our community and of our state happens quicker," Steib said. "If I know that I can directly resource a community that was this hard-hit and get these resources there, I think it just gives you that added boost of energy to see people who are in a worse situation than you and you're able to lend a helping hand when you feel helpless for your own situation."

"It makes me proud that my daughters share this pension for this matter to try to improve the community," Taylor said. "This thing affected us, irrespective of ethnicity, irrespective of the amount of money you have, political affiliation, nothing to do with it. We're all affected equally, so if this doesn't do enough to bring the community together, I don't know what ever will bring the community together."

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hahnville, Louisiana. All food and supply items will be distributed while supplies last.

