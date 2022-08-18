Ascension Parish man dies in fatal St. Charles accident

MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana.
Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.
Kennedy was properly restrained, but still suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A toxicology test is pending, although investigators believe that Kennedy was not impaired.
This crash is still under investigation.