Father kills son after armed argument in St. Charles Parish, police report

ST ROSE, La. — Police say a father shot and killed his 21-year-old son Tuesday after finding him armed with a gun, arguing with his mother.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the unidentified 21-year-old went to his parent's house around 5:30 p.m. on March 29 wearing a bullet-proof vest and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the 21-year-old began arguing with his mother, then that argument escalated once his father got home.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the son drew his handgun and the father fired his own gun, killing his son.

Police say the 21-year-old has a history of mental illness and violent behavior.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.