Father, son found fatally shot in Luling after domestic argument

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 4th Street in Luling after a woman called 911.

LULING, La. — Authorities say a "domestic argument" led to a father and son being shot to death inside a Luling home.

On Monday, just after midnight, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 4th Street in Luling after a woman called 911 asking for an ambulance.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the woman standing in the home’s entryway calling out for help. Inside, deputies found a thirty-five-year-old son dead in the bedroom hallway. He was shot once in the chest.

They also found the seventy-four-year-old father shot to death on the bed in the adjacent bedroom. He was shot twice in the lower stomach, once in the chest, and once in his right arm says the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, later identified as the wife of the seventy-four-year-old man, told deputies the men were arguing in a bedroom when she went to check on them.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman says she entered the bedroom and saw the father sitting up on the bed and the son standing over him. She then tells deputies she heard three “booms” and attempted to administer first aid. Investigators did not say why the woman only heard three shots while the older man had four gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office report then says the woman told deputies that she heard another gunshot and found the son laying on the floor in the hallway.

The report also says detectives found a handgun on the bed next to the father, and multiple casings on the floor throughout the bedroom and hallway. A semi-automatic handgun was also located at the feet of the son in the hallway according to the sheriff’s office report.

An autopsy is planned for both victims. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Detective Kevin Tennison with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135, or ktennison@stcharlessheriff.org.