Fire reported at IMTT chemical storage facility in St. Charles Parish

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it is on-site and monitoring a fire at the facility.

ST ROSE, La. — Emergency officials in St. Charles Parish say first responders are fighting a fire at the International-Matex Tank Terminals facility in St. Rose.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it is on-site and monitoring a fire at the facility. There are reportedly no offsite impacts to residents, officials say.

The parish has not released any additional details about the fire or how it was caused.

According to the company's website, IMTT's St. Rose terminal handles bulk liquid handling, including petrochemical products, vegetable oils, and commodity chemicals like alcohol, methanol, and ethanol. The facility includes 207 tanks which have a capacity of 16.3 million barrels.

