Gov. Edwards extends last call to 11 p.m. for bars reopening in Phase 3

The change comes as some parishes approve reopening bars at 25% occupancy.

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in select parishes can reopen this week and now they’ll be open a little longer than expected.

Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed back last call for bars and restaurants that will be allowed to serve alcohol under Phase 3.

Originally, alcohol service had to end at 10 p.m. and businesses would then close at 11 p.m. Now, alcohol sales can continue until the businesses close at 11 p.m.

“I had a productive discussion this week with several restauranteurs and the Louisiana Restaurant Association and agreed that allowing the sale and service of alcohol until 11 p.m. for on premises consumption was a meaningful change we could make to the Phase 3 order to benefit restaurants that may have later service,” Edwards said. “To be consistent, my updated order will allow casinos and bars in parishes where they are allowed to be open to also serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m.”

In southeast Louisiana, St. John the Baptist Parish and St. Charles Parish will allow bars to reopen under Phase 3 restrictions.

In order for a parish to be eligible to reopen bars, the COVID-19 positivity rate in those parishes has been under 5% for two weeks straight, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That information is released every two weeks.

The positivity rate is a benchmark used to determine how quickly COVID-19 is spreading in a community. It takes the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 (including current coronavirus patients retesting), then divides it by the total number of people tested that day.

However, local leaders will have the final say on if those bars can reopen or not.