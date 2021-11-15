Hahnville killing shakes up residents

“Certainly a lot of people here in the neighborhood are shaken,” said Ken Bailey, a neighbor who lives up the street from Fiffie.

HAHNVILLE, La. — 21-year-old Laron Toney is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing 66-year-old Lionel Fiffie inside of a trailer in Hahnville Monday morning.

“Certainly a lot of people here in the neighborhood are shaken,” said Ken Bailey, a neighbor who lives up the street from Fiffie.

It all happened around 1 a.m. along the 300 block of Smith Street. When deputies arrived they found Fiffie dead inside of the trailer with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the sheriff's office, Toney shot Fiffie over a debt of an unknown sum of money. Deputies arrested Toney in Kenner. He now faces second-degree murder counts.

“It is just unreal, I don’t know, I never thought nothing like that would happen, you know?” said another neighbor, Sandra Marie Bennett.

This is just the latest shooting in St. Charles Parish. Just last week, one person died and several others were injured after a shooting in Killona but the sheriff says the two shootings are not related.

“We don’t see that here,” said Bailey. “And that’s not something we want to get used to.”

Bailey has lived in the area his whole life. He says his neighborhood has changed from when he was a kid.

“Stuff like that didn’t happen in my neighborhood when I was growing up,” said Bailey. “And it’s still unbelievable that something like that would happen.”

Now, Bailey is hoping for justice while also keeping the victim’s family in his thoughts.

“My heart goes out to them. My condolences, my condolences,” said Bailey.