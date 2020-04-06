St. Charles residents still cleaning up after May flood as Cristobal looms in the Gulf

Cleanup efforts are still underway in St. Charles Parish after a neighborhood flooded in May by heavy rain

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Homeowners continue to clean up their flooded homes three weeks after rain inundated parts of St. Charles Parish. Hundreds of residents along Ormond Boulevard were effected and spoke with Eyewitness News about a new concern they have.

Michael Mobley has spent weeks rebuilding, after heavy rain came through May 14.

“About 9:30 in the evening the water started rising,” he said. “The rain continued to come down and by 10:30 that evening water began coming in the house. We put the recliners up, put our legs up and just you know, stayed dry and the water went down about 3 a.m., 3:30 a.m. We started cleaning and we’ve been cleaning up ever since.”

The storm dropped about 12 inches of rain in two hours, flooding Mobley’s home and more than 200 others.

Progress is being made, but now there’s a problem: Cristobal.

It’s possible this storm could produce up to 10 inches of rain, it's why many who live on this street say they’re leery headed into the weekend.

“It’s a sickening feeling,” Mobley said. “It’s like your helpless, you don’t have any control over it.”

Mobley says there’s some hope since the street hasn’t flooded from a tropical storm, just unpredictable rainfall. Still, the situation isn’t ideal.

“We’ve started to rebuild now, and so if we get another flood and are just finishing up the sheet rock walls, all of that’s going to have to come out again and we’ll start all over, and I’m almost 69 years old but I’m tired.”

And as we wait and see what happens with Cristobal, Mobley chugs on, hoping the situation he and so many others are in doesn’t happen again.