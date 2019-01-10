ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Police are searching for a man who pulled a woman over on I-10 by impersonating a police officer.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man performed a traffic stop on the driver by using a police spotlight on his driver’s side mirror along with red and blue lights in his front window and grill.

The driver pulled over around Mile Post 215 on I-10 West, but noticed something was off about the alleged police officer. Police say she questioned the man about his inappropriate search technique and the impersonator got back in his car and drove away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 5’9 to 5’10” tall, weighing about 200 lbs., with brown hair, shaved on the sides, and no facial hair. He has a large Chinese symbol tattooed on the left side of his neck.

He was wearing a royal blue, police-style uniform with a police utility belt and a black taser. According to police, it was an old box style taser not commonly used by law enforcement. He also wore a star-shaped clip-on badge and a blue trooper-style hat with no emblem.

Police say he was driving an older model black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and black rims.

Sheriff Greg Champagne gave to following advice for anyone questioning the legitimacy of an emergency vehicle with no markings: