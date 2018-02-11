Deputies say one man was wounded and another man is in custody after a late night shooting in Boutte Thursday.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Kinler Street. Deputies arriving at the scene found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where is still being treated for his injuries.

Deputies say a man believed to be a shooter was taken into custody.

“All facts indicate that this was an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the surrounding community,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Joseph Dewhirst at 985-783-1135.

