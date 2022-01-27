Missing: 15-year-old mom, newborn last seen in St. Charles Parish

The sheriff’s office said Amari has ties to the Houma area and may have attempted to commute there, but efforts to find her have not been successful.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in St. Charles Parish are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl and her 3-month-old son.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amari Self and her son Cameron were last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte, La. Deputies described Amari as a runaway who left her grandmother’s home.

The sheriff’s office said Amari has ties to the Houma area and may have attempted to commute there, but efforts to find her have not been successful.

Anyone with information about Amari or Cameron Self’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office juvenile detective Steven Fontenot at 985-783-6807.

