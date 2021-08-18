Mother of suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Hale Boggs bridge arrested

State police say that Pebble Johnson hid her son, Hunter Johnson, after the crash that killed 44-year-old Brady Ortego.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The mother of the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge has been arrested for her alleged role in helping her son hide from the police.

According to Louisiana State Police, 51-year-old Pebble Johnson was arrested for obstruction of justice on Aug. 17.

State police say that Pebble Johnson picked up her son, Hunter Johnson, from his grandmother’s house after the crash that killed 44-year-old Brady Ortego. She then took him to a hotel in Houma to help him evade police, according to LSP.

Hunter Johnson’s grandmother, Marie Sally Dufrene, was arrested after allegedly picking up Hunter after the crash and hiding him at her home.

Johnson, 22, is accused of slamming into Ortego and knocking him off of the bridge into the Mississippi River below, resulting in his death. Ortego was working on the bridge at the time of the crash.

The arrest warrant affidavit issued by the State Police documents a night of drinking by Johnson and a friend at Hooters in Metairie. The affidavit states that Johnson bought 18 shots of liquor in three hours, drinking at least nine-and-a-half of them himself. Investigators say video shows Johnson staggering and vomiting before being helped out of the restaurant.

An Eyewitness News investigation showed that Johnson had a rap sheet that included several arrests, including a civil lawsuit and police report that seem to indicate a 2016 incident, when Johnson was a juvenile, that left a man badly injured.