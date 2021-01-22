Girls' hot chocolate business raises more than $1,000 for teacher battling cancer

All funds raised weren't for something special, but for someone special

NORCO, La. — A hot chocolate stand is giving back in more ways than one. It's also teaching a group of young girls that small acts of kindness can go along way.

Ella Robicheaux, Emma Robicheaux, Brynlee Ford and Makenzie Powers can all teach us a thing or two about kindness.

See, they decided last weekend they wanted to sell hot chocolate.

"We all made the hot chocolate," 8-year-old Ella said. "I chose hot chocolate because it was a little chilly outside and I know when it's chilly outside you drink hot chocolate, it'll warm you up."

However, each cup of coco was sold with a purpose.

"It made me feel happy because some people didn't even want the hot chocolate, they just wanted to raise money," 8-year-old Makenzie said.

What was the money for you ask? Not something special, but someone.

"Well, we sold hot chocolate for my teacher that has cancer, and she was my kindergarten teacher," Ella said.

That teacher is Mrs. Oubre. She teaches kindergarten at Norco Elementary. After several years of remission, she recently found out her cancer had come back.

"It's important because in kindergarten Mrs. Oubre taught us to be kind and how to treat people with kindness and we wanted to give that back to her," 9-year-old Brynnlee said.

In two days, these four little girls raised more than $1,000 -- $1,085 to be exact. All because they wanted their teacher to know she wasn't battling cancer alone.

"I learned that if you show kindness to people it makes you feel happy," Brynlee said.

"I learned that since so many people were coming it made me really happy," Ella said. "And I learned that kindness always helps someone."

It's a lesson they say they'll always remember. And one they hope to share with others. That kindness, no matter the serving, can go a long way.

Eyewitness News couldn't reach Mrs. Oubre, but she tells the St. Charles Herald Guide she "was touched by their kindness."

She adds their actions have "inspired" her to "stay strong" during her cancer fight.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.