One dead after fatal crash in St. Charles

The victim was unrestrained at the time of the accident.

HAHNVILLE, La. — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Hahnville that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Danielle Summers of Killona.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling west on LA 3127. At the same time, 49-year-old Billy Ray Hunt was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon south on LA 3160. Hunt was stopped at the LA 3127 intersection, waiting to turn left onto LA 3127.

As the Chrysler crossed the intersection of LA 3160, Hunt began crossing the west lanes of LA 3127 to attempt the turn. Hunt’s GMC struck the Chrysler.

The impact caused the Chrysler to overturn multiple times.

Summers was the passenger in the Chrysler and was unbuckled, causing her to be ejected. She suffered from fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Hunt, the driver of the GMC, was not injured in the crash.

It is not currently clear if impairment was a factor. Blood samples have been collected from the two drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Any criminal or traffic violations discovered in the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to the St. Charles Parish District Attorney’s Office.