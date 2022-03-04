Parents assist sheriff's office in finding teen wanted in attempted carjacking

The sheriff's office believes the 16-year-old was in a vehicle he carjacked that morning in Jefferson Parish when he tried another one in St. Charles.

ST ROSE, La. — A 16-year-old teen from New Orleans has been arrested in an attempted carjacking in St. Charles Parish and the sheriff’s office there believes he may have also committed a carjacking Sunday in Jefferson Parish.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Sunday night with a post on their official Facebook page. They said that the suspect and another male of undetermined age tried to steal the car of an elderly man at the Pilot Truck Stop on Airline Highway in St. Rose on Sunday around 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that the attempt was not successful because they apparently dropped the keys and then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been carjacked earlier in the day in Jefferson Parish.

The suspect was arrested at the McDonald’s in Destrehan.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect’s parents became aware that he was suspected in some crimes and were “instrumental in assisting with locating him.”

Anyone with information that may be related to this event is asked to contact Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.

There were also five carjackings reported by New Orleans Police over the weekend.