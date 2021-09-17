Parts of Destrehan still in the dark as power returns to most of St. Charles Parish

"Everyday there's linemen on the street and we see lots of activity on the neighborhood, so were hopeful."

DESTREHAN, La. — As of Friday morning, power has been restored to 80 percent of Entergy customers in St. Charles Parish, but progress has been a little slower in parts of Destrehan.

It's day 19 without power for Bill Ballard and his neighbors along Dunleith Drive in Destrehan.

"I've lost track of time. I don't know what day it is or anything else," Ballard said.

Restoration has been slower in parts of Destrehan like the Ormond area where Ballard lives. In that neighborhood, power lines and poles are in backyards, not along the streets. Entergy said that requires specialized equipment and is a slower process. Crews have to access backyards rather than work from the streets. Entergy said on Friday they expect customers in the Ormond area to have power in the next few days.

"I was told by some linemen yesterday they could start lighting up street by street, but the big wigs and Entergy said don't, wait till everything is ready to go and turn on the switch," Ballard said in frustration.

An Entergy spokesperson said even if some areas are ready for power, sometimes they have to wait to energize it.

"I'm not familiar with the specific Dunleith Drive situation, but yes that can occur," a spokesperson for Entergy said. "If you're at the end of a line sometimes we have to energize the rest of the line first. So for example we have to energize A, B, and C before we can energize D."

"Everyday there's linemen on the street and we see lots of activity on the neighborhood so were hopeful," Karen Nauck, who also lives on Dunleith Drive, said.

She was relieved to learn Friday morning, the boil water advisory was lifted in St. Charles Parish.

"We're glad about that of course," she said.

Entergy estimates to have the vast majority of St. Charles Parish customers restored by September 29.