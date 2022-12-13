Preparations in place ahead of severe weather

One church is still recovering from Hurricane Ida and November's tornado, they're again bracing for more bad weather.

PARADIS, La. — Parishes across the state are preparing for severe weather this week. The community of Paradis in St Charles Parish is hoping they won't be hit again.

First it was Ida, than a EF-1 tornado, now St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paradis is bracing for more severe weather. Tarps still covering the church’s roof and the building next door also a causality, after a tornado hit weeks ago.

Workmen were on site Tuesday, working to restore power lines on the church's property.

Just down the way, lives Richard McCarter, he recalls the moment the tornado ripped its path through his property weeks ago.

“Susan and I were both watching television, our phones both went off at the same time, saying take shelter in a room in the middle of the house," McCarter said.

He went on to say, “Within a minute of the sirens going off, you could hear this low rumble, getting louder, louder, and louder to the point where my wife said come on lets go get in the hall.”

"At that point that low rumble sounded like a train going right by the house.”

His roof and backyard not spared, he said, “It twisted everything, you can see the poles in the ground just snapped off, trees were just snapped off.”

He’s preparing for the worst as another round of severe weather approaches.

Longtime resident Stephanie Champagne says its critical to stay alert, telling Eyewitness News, “I close my hurricane shutters, hunker down and wait to see what’s going on.”

It’s super important to have a plan in place and an emergency kit at the ready during a tornado. Make sure you, the family and pets get to shelter.

Your emergency kit should contain water, non-perishable food, and medication. Remember falling and flying debris causes most injuries and deaths during a tornado.

Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.

Go to the basement or somewhere in your house where there’s no windows

Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress. Protect your head with anything available.

Do not stay in a mobile home – find somewhere with a basement.

