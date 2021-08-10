Report: Body found in Mississippi River believed to be missing dock worker

Authorities have not released the man’s name. An autopsy will be performed to determine his official cause of death.

ST ROSE, La. — Authorities in St. Charles Parish believe a body found in the Mississippi River on Monday is a dock worker who has been missing since last week.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the 60-year-old man fell into the water at the Gnots Reserve fleeting and towing facility in St. Rose on Aug. 4. Law enforcement and volunteer crews searched by water and air for 36 hours but were unable to find him.

On Monday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in the area where the dock worker was last seen. The body was recovered and early identification led investigators to believe that it was the missing dock worker.

