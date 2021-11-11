River Parish sheriffs call for public's help to end cycle of violence

“It’s a culture. It’s a cycle. I don’t think law enforcement can stop it. Just give us a tip. Tell us what’s happening."

One man was killed, and 4 others were injured including a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators suspect Tuesday’s shooting is the latest in a series of retaliatory violent acts, tormenting families in St. Charles, St. John and St. James Parishes.

One woman who asked not to be identified, fears this won’t be the last gunshots in her small Mississippi River community.

“I think they’re going to shoot some more,” she said. “They’re coming back again to shoot some more. I don’t know what’s going on. It’s been back and forth shooting, back and forth for the last year or so.”

St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne agrees the bloodshed is far from over.

“Until the relatives and the friends and people connected with these individuals who think their tough guys with guns come forward and do something to stop it, it’s not going to stop,” Champagne said.

Sheriff Mike Tregre in St. John says the violence is territorial, drug related and a result of a festering feud between two groups of young people.

“There’s a group out of St. James feuding with some individuals in Killona and most of the time we get caught in the middle,” Tregre said.

Tregre says investigators have connected the group to about a dozen shootings, some on area highways.

“It’s a culture. It’s a cycle. I don’t think law enforcement can stop it. Just give us a tip. Tell us what’s happening," he said.

Sheriff Tregre added the community needs to start working with law enforcement. He even goes out to crime scenes and hands out his business card and on the back, it says “evil prevails when good men do nothing.”

According to the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting in Killona is active and ongoing. So far, no suspects.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.