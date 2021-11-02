River Ridge boater dead after falling into Labranche wetlands in St. Charles Parish

The LDWF said it is unknown at this time what caused Vicari Jr. to go overboard. He was not wearing a lifejacket when he was found.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 68-year-old River Ridge man is dead after he reportedly fell overboard into the Labranche wetlands in St. Charles Parish on Saturday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents were notified around 11:30 a.m. about a boater who fell overboard into the wetlands east of the Cross Bayou Canal. Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office found Anthony J. Vicari Jr. unconscious in the muddy part of the swamp with his boat nearby.

The LDWF said it is unknown at this time what caused Vicari Jr. to go overboard. He was not wearing a lifejacket when he was found.

Deputies brought Vicari Jr. to a nearby boat launch where paramedics were waiting to take him to the hospital.

Vicari Jr.'s body was turned over to the St. Charles Parish Coroner's Office who will determine his official cause of death.