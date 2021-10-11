Second Harvest Food Bank doubles food donation

Food donations are coming in, but right after the pandemic began, for the first time in its 40-year history, shelves were nearly empty.

LULING, La. — People across south Louisiana are reaching out for food and meal donations in numbers higher than ever before.

And that's been going on for nearly two years now.

There are a few reasons why the need is so great.

At Second Harvest Food Bank's kitchen, it's busier than ever. Start with jobs lost during a pandemic, throw in four major hurricanes in south Louisiana, then mix in the soaring prices at the grocery store, and you have one continuous 21-month-long disaster.

“Definitely an uptick, and then our shortage in our demand on getting supplies. So, the need for these meals and the need for what we're doing, has definitely been increasing,” said Matthew Taylor, the Executive Chef at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Pre-COVID, Second Harvest sent 40 million pounds of food to people in need in 23 parishes, but since March of last year, they've doubled that month after month.

Food donations are coming in, but right after the pandemic began, for the first time in its 40-year history, shelves were nearly empty. The National Guard came in to help and are still serving today.

“It troubles me that we can't get to everybody. There are people who we don't meet and people who fall through the cracks,” said Jay Vise, Director of Communications and Marketing at Second Harvest.

This week, Vise was in Dulac serving meals. He met some people whose homes were taken by Hurricane Ida, people who now depend on Second Harvest for a meal.

“I probably lost about 10-or-15 pounds since the storm. Thank y'all, thanks for coming. I appreciate y’all being out here today,” said Diane of Dulac, who came to get a hot meal of chili.

“I never thought I'd be in like this situation, like in my life, in my life, never, but I make the best of it,” Donna of Dulac said.

Donna lives in a tent on a slab under someone else's damaged home. Gasoline is way too expensive these days to run the generator full time.

“We had so many people coming to food banks and food pantries we support for the first time ever in their lives,” Vise said.

During a disaster they serve 15,000 meals a day. The 9,000 volunteers, 120 full time staff, and people who open their hearts and donate, will probably never meet Donna, but they give families like hers a chance to push through another day.