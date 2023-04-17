St. Charles Parish deputies catch two alligators

The alligator was caught near the Winn Dixie in the Ormond area.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish deputies captured two alligators over the weekend.

One was caught near the Winn Dixie in the Luling and the other in the Ormond area of Destrehan.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday, "Sergeant Melton & Corporal Baird showed off some skills today while capturing an alligator in the Ormond area of Destrehan and in the area of the Winn Dixie in Luling. Both were safely relocated to areas away from citizens."