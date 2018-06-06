ST. CHARLES PARISH -- A St. Charles Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged with video voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

According to officials, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Cpl. Ryan Weaver, a 4-year veteran, Wednesday morning. The investigation began on May 23 and the incident allegedly occurred on May 17.

Police did not specify what occurred, but said it only involved Weaver's extended family.

Weaver was suspended when the investigation began and was ultimately fired Wednesday morning.

Bond has not been set for Weaver.

