St. Charles libraries to serve as cooling centers

With three libraries on the west bank and three on the east bank, a library card is not needed to use them.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Between the bookshelves at the St. Charles Parish Library in Destrehan, you can learn about the sun while protecting yourself from it.

“Just walking out your door, to the car, you break a sweat,” said library assistance director Lauren Pitz.

The East Regional Branch Library is one of the six parish libraries notified Wednesday morning they’d serve as a cooling center. That’s because the air conditioning broke overnight at the community center in Luling.

“We’re ready for anybody to come in,” said Pitz.

Pitz didn’t have to think twice when she was told last minute that the libraries would become cooling centers. She says the libraries already have places to relax, water fountains, and plenty of space.

“People are welcome to bring in their own drinks and snacks,” said Pitz. “We like to think of ourselves as kind of a community place.”

Folks can even beat the heat with a book, a magazine, or in Adam Lian’s case, some computer time.

“If I go outside, it’s like I’m always sweating,” said Lian.

Lian and his sister spent part of their morning gaming while avoiding the heat.

“It’s important because you need to cool down and you’ve got to be safe,” said Lian.

With three libraries on the west bank and three on the east bank, a library card is not needed to use them. By being a designated cooling center Pitz hopes the libraries will be more than just a place of refuge.

“Our library’s mission is to empower our community, to explore, learn, create, and connect. So, whenever someone comes into the library, they’re doing all these things,” said Pitz.

While work crews figure out what caused the air conditioning to break, Pitz says the doors at the libraries will be open to anyone, regardless of heat.

“We are ready for however long we need to be,” said Pitz. “Even when this extreme heat is over, it’s still going to be hot because it’s Summer.”