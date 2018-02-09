Officials in St. Charles Parish announced sandbagging locations Sunday ahead of the threat of severe weather from Invest 91L hitting the Gulf Coast area.

Currently, St. Charles Parish officials are urging residents to monitor weather reports and prepare for heavy rain and wind over the next few days by clearing drains and ditches around their homes, pulling in any loose items or trash cans inside away from strong winds and reporting any debris piles or blocked culverts to EOC at (985) 783-5050.

Out of caution, the Department of Public Works is currently putting up HESCO Baskets along Bayou Des Allemands and sandbagging the Des Allemands boat launch.

CLOSURES

The Sellers Canal sector gate at Pier 90 near Avondale in Luling will close at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 and the Des Allemands Boat Launch has been closed until further notice while the Department of Public Works prepares the areas for severe weather.

SANDBAGGING

Sandbagging locations have been opened at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks and on Down the Bayou Road in Bayou Gauche. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

Any questions may be directed to the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center at (985) 783-5050 24 hours a day. Parish social media sites will be updated continuously at www.facebook.com/stcharlesgov and www.twitter.com/stcharlesgov. Please call 1-800-ENTERGY for information on power outages.

Please stay tuned to local media, SCP-TV (Cox Cable Channel 6, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 or www.scp-tv.com in St. Charles Parish), stcharlesparish-la.gov, 1-888-SCP-9EOC or 1370 AM in St. Charles Parish for further announcements.

To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit www.scpemergencyalerts.com. To sign up for e-newsletters, visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/enews.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to download a copy of St. Charles Parish's 'BE PREPARED' guide, visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/hurricane.

