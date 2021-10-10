St. Charles Parish hoping to reopen remaining schools this week

The superintendent of St. Charles Parish schools said they hope to have teachers and staff back by Wednesday to welcome students on Friday.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish schools could all be open by the end of the coming week – several of them ahead of schedule, the system’s superintendent, Dr. Ken Oertling, posted on the school system’s Facebook page this weekend.

The first phase of the schools reopened last week, while the more heavily-damaged schools were to be started in phases two and three in the coming weeks.

Now it appears the school system is shooting for having all of the phase two and three schools opened by this coming Friday, October 15.

“Due to work performed around the clock in conjunction with the dedication, determination, and efforts of our employees and contractors, I am excited to share that we are tentatively planning to possibly reopen all remaining schools next week,” said Oertling in the post.

Teachers and school staff for the remaining schools are expected to report on Wednesday, Oct 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14.

As of now, students of the following schools are tentatively scheduled to return on Friday, October 15.

Allemands Elementary School

Lakewood Elementary School

New Sarpy Elementary School

Norco Elementary School

Harry Hurst Middle School

R.K. Smith Middle School

“While we remain hopeful that all schools will be able to reopen next week, we are unable to determine a definite report date at this time for the teachers, school staff, and students of the remaining phase 2 and 3 sites,” he said.

Those sites are:

Carver Early Learning Center

East Bank Head Start

Hahnville High School and Destrehan High School (temporary platoon at HHS)

Landry Educational Programs Center