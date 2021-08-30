ST. CHARLES PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

Do you have information that should be added to this list? Email webteam@wwltv.com

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Here’s the latest information on power, curfew, water and more for St. Charles Parish. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in St. Charles Parish.

► For an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Text LA Shelter to 898-211 or call 211 to find shelter

Do you have information that should be added to this list? Email webteam@wwltv.com

FEMA AID

To apply for FEMA Aid:

HOT MEALS, ICE, WATER

Water, ice, and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) are available for St. Charles Parish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice at the following locations:

West Bank Bridge Park - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do NOT use the levee to access the distribution site.

POWER

► To view the latest outage information, visit Entergy's Outage Map.

Power in St. Charles Parish is expected to be down for at least a month.

WATER

► Boil Water Advisory: A parish-wide boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Residents are asked to limit sewage usage.

WHAT'S OPEN?

For an updated list of businesses open in Jefferson Parish, click here for our #OpenNOLA list.

ROADS

CURFEW

A parish-wide curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice.

SCHOOLS

All schools in St. Charles Parish are closed until further notice.

GARBAGE PICKUP

Garbage pickup will resume Thursday, Sept. 2. . Residents in Ormond and Willowdale should put out their cans. Other areas to come at a later date.

Residents are asked to be patient as this process may take more time than usual.