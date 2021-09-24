St. Charles Parish making slow but steady progress

Meanwhile, parish staff said they are working with FEMA to ensure parish residents can get the assistance they need.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Saint Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said they are seeing improvements in the parish. Entergy restored power to many residents in the a few days ago. Parish leaders said they are picking up trash. They would like the public to separate between vegetation and construction debris.

Meanwhile, parish staff said they are working with FEMA to ensure parish residents can get the assistance they need. There are two disaster recovery centers in the parish. The first is at River Parishes Community College in Boutte and the other is Mobile Intake Resource Center in New Sarpy.

The goal of the resource center is to get people back on their feet as quickly as possible.

"We know a lot of our residents have had issues being denied one way or the other," Jewell said.

He said FEMA will have crews canvas the area to make sure people can get assistance filling out disaster forms.

"We want to make sure we have people on the ground who are able to manipulate and adjust applications to make sure our residents are getting the assistance that is owed to them," Jewel said.

Gregory Becnel who owns Beck's Automotive is back at work despite the damage his shop suffered from Hurricane Ida.

"For like eight to twelve hours it was pulling and banging on it, it broke all the rafters, kick the side of the door out, few of the bricks fell off and fell on the vehicle here I'm a little tore but I'm better than most," Becnel said.

Becnel is hoping he can get some assistance.

"I got to work I have no help, I applied with my insurance company. Maybe with FEMA somebody can help me out," Becnel said.

Now nearly three weeks after Ida Becnel is hoping life will return to normal.