St. Charles Parish man drowns in Missouri

MISSOURI, USA — A St. Charles Parish man drowned in Missouri Thursday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The man has been identified as 44-year-old Shannon Summers of Paradis.
Troopers say Summers lost grip on a flotation device and went underwater at Table Rock Lake. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
