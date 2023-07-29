St. Charles Parish man drowns in Missouri

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Shannon Summers of Paradis.

MISSOURI, USA — A St. Charles Parish man drowned in Missouri Thursday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Summers lost grip on a flotation device and went underwater at Table Rock Lake. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.