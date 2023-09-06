St. Charles Parish mom creates 'awareness jammies' for pediatric patients

She already has several collections which all represent a child with a different pediatric condition.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A mom in St. Charles Parish is trying to make it easier to have conversations with your kids about pediatric medical conditions through pajamas. Summer McCune's pajama company called NOLABEE launched in January.

"Down syndrome, autism, some rare genetic disorders," McCune said.

The first collection was made for her daughter, Adler. She has a cow's milk protein allergy and a bottle-feeding aversion. She refused to eat during the first few months of her life.

"She saw the bottle as a negative thing and as soon as she saw the bottle she would start screaming," McCune said.

The former St. Charles Parish talented art teacher eventually got Adler to eat while she was essentially asleep through what's called 'dream feeding.'

"I started painting again, did what I told my students to do, turn to art for your outlet so I started painting a frog because the five speckled frog songs is the only thing we could do to calm her down when she was crying during the bottle refusal," she said.

The frog painting turned into her first pajama collection called 'feeding aversion awareness’ jammies.

"Us having to feed her in her sleep for 3, 4 months in her life, I said why not pjs," she said. "I said well I'm not just going to do this for Adler, I'm going to open it for other children who are facing medical battles too."

She has more in the works.

"I have over 80 people who have entered their children’s story to me," McCune said.

She hopes they make the tough conversations with children easier.

"And what better space to do it than at night in the comfort in your home during story time?" McCune said.

She also hopes it helps families facing those tough battles feel not so alone.

McCune raised $20,000 for Children's Miracle Network through a national 'Super Mom' contest where she was a national finalist.

A portion of the proceeds from NOLABEE to go Children's Hospital in New Orleans where you can also find some of the collections for sale.

Check out the pajamas here.