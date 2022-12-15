St. Charles Parish opens donation sites amid tornado recovery

The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center in Luling and the Alan Arterbury Building in New Sarpy will house donations.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish officials announced on Thursday that they would be accepting donations for tornado damage relief at two locations.

The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy. in Luling and the Alan Arterbury Building on 14564 River Rd. in New Sarpy will house donations.

In a news release, the city office listed the following accepted items:

Wal-Mart Gift Cards

Blankets/Throws

Clothing items for children and adults in various sizes, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, and t-shirts

New, unpackaged undergarments

Personal Hygiene Items (Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, etc.)

Bottled water

Juice boxes

Residents in need can call 985-783-5050.

There will also be a Red Cross breakfast and lunch for tornado survivors at the Killona Volunteer Fire Department.