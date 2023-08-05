x
St. Charles

St. Charles Parish under Burn Ban

Officials say it will remain in effect until rescinded, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions.
Credit: Rural Metro Fire

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish announced they are under a burn ban due to extreme heat and drought Saturday morning.

The ban is due to the extreme heat and drought conditions causing a significant wildfire potential.

Officials say it will remain in effect until rescinded, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions. 

For more information, visit www.stcharlesparish.gov,

