The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of posts circulating on social media that falsely claim of attempted abductions through asking women to smell fragrances.

According to the sheriff’s office, the posts claim that a man is trying to sell perfume in parking lots of businesses and asks women to smell the fragrances, which then renders them unconscious. The posts further allege the women are then abducted.

(Story continues under photos)

The sheriff’s office says there are no reported claims of any abductions or attempted abductions in St. Charles Parish involving a man selling perfume. Detectives are, however, are looking into an incident of a man selling perfume in the parish, but the reported claim of the perfume rendering women unconscious was an assumption made due to other social media posts.

The sheriff’s office further warns of sharing social media posts that have not been substantiated.

© 2018 WWL