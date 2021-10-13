Stolen high school marching band equipment found in Mississippi

Much of the equipment in that trailer was donated by other schools, since the high school is still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida. Staff say the theft was a big blow to the students and they are grateful it was found.

"You know, our community and our kids have gone through so much within the last couple of years," said Administrator of Safety, Security and Athletics, Kade Rogers. "And then to find this news out, especially at this time during Hurricane Ida and our recovery efforts in trying to get our kids back to some sense of normalcy, which band provides for our kids, it was just gut-wrenching. It definitely was some really exciting news, to receive that phone call that the trailer was found and even more exciting news once the sheriff's office was able to get to Mississippi to locate that trailer and do inventory and realize everything was actually still there."



26-year-old, Caleb Skinner, and 36-year-old Phillip Watkins (both from Mississippi) were arrested by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's department.