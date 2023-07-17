Subway in St. Charles robbed by armed suspect over the weekend

The suspect allegedly robbed the store right after the victim opened it for the day, according to a press release.

DESTREHAN, La. — A Subway in Destrehan was robbed by an armed suspect on Sunday morning, according to a press release from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

The press release said that deputies responded to a report just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday of an armed robbery at the Subway Restaurant at 1955 Ormond Boulevard.

A female employee had said she was opening the store. When the front door was unlocked, a man entered the store and pointed a handgun at her, demanding money.

The press release said the man took money from a coin box, the cash register, and also took the victim's cell phone.

The victim said she saw the man leave the store, throw her cell phone in the parking lot, and then enter a white van with a Comfort Inn logo on it and leave the parking lot.

Video evidence described the suspect as a black man with a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white tennis shoes, and a black mask.

The press release said that the white van had been stolen during overnight hours between July 15-16 from the Comfort Inn in St. Rose. The van was ultimately found abandoned sometime after 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the wooded area at the back of Fourth Street in St. Rose.

"We are urging anyone with any information including citizens in the area with home surveillance or Ring camera systems to review their video footage and to contact Detective Garrett Haun with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at ghaun@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135," the press release said.