Watch: Deputy chases, punches woman recording St. Charles Parish arrest

The incident was a hot topic of conversation on social media and several people sent a copy of the cell phone video to WWL-TV.

LULING, La. — Body camera video and video captured on cell phones shows a physical encounter between a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office deputy and the sister of a man deputies arrested in Luling Monday night.

The video shows the arrest of 26-year-old Keith Anthony Robinson, Jr. followed by the confrontation between Deputy Henry Sill and Robinson’s sister – 30-year-old MaryLee Breon Robinson.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release on the arrests and the incident along with bodycam video. The sheriff’s office is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

According to authorities, deputies were in the 1300 block of Paul Frederick Street when they noticed Keith Robinson, for whom there was a felony probation warrant.

The video shows Deputy Sill approach Robinson asking to talk, but Robinson takes off running with Sill giving chase.

A short time later Robinson, who had been hit with a Taser, is on the ground and handcuffed.

A woman could be heard asking why they Tased him and as Robinson is brought to the sheriff’s office vehicle, a woman can be continuously heard talking to officers.

As Robinson is being put into the car, his sister says something to the affect of “you’re not going to handle him like that,” at which point Sill gives chase. MaryLee Robinson turns around. At approximately 3:30 into the video, it shows Sill and MaryLee Robinson struggle. The home cell phone video appears to show Robinson tossed against a trailer. She goes to the ground and the deputy strikes her several times.

“She started swinging, so I struck her a few times because she’s swinging at me,” he said on the bodycam recording.

On that same video you later hear Sill tell someone else that “She come around my unit and tried to interfere.” While MaryLee Robinson can be heard saying she was coming around to that side of the car, she was several steps away from the unit when the deputy gave chase.

After that MaryLee Robinson continues to shout at the deputy about how the incident had been captured on video.

The family told WWL-TV’s Meg Farris that they felt the force was excessive and don’t think her actions of taping the incident should have resulted in that kind of force. They called the actions "abuse."