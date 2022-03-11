Crews making progress cleaning up chemical spill from derailed train St. James Parish Sheriff says

Evacuation orders are still in effect.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Saint James Parish Sheriff Willy J. Martin Jr. says contracted clean-up crews are making progress mitigating the 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid which spilled when a train derailed near Paulina Wednesday.

Sheriff Martin Jr. says most of the hazardous chemical has drained out of the three derailed train cars but says more may still spill out as contractors with Canadian National Railway work to right the derailed cars.

Crews spent all night using the necessary chemicals to neutralize the acid that has spilled on the ground.

The sheriff says air monitors are in place, but crews had to pause clean up briefly when a chemical plume settled on work crews and officials had to call in airboats to fan the plume away. He says there are no reports of anyone sick or injured from the toxic acid vapor.

About 150 residents had to be evacuated from the area. Sheriff Martin Jr. says there is still no time frame as to when residents can return to their homes.

“We really don’t want people to start showing up, lining up on the highway and there is no way for us to get them in,” says Sheriff Martin Jr. “We would prefer they wait until we give them a clear sign that this is safe and maybe we can start moving them in one street at a time. Of course, the folks who are closest to the incident, we need to make sure they know that they are going to be the last ones in. There is a lot of activity going on close to their residents.”

The streets evacuated are:

Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones St.

MBA Lane

Kirklin Lane

Kirklin Drive

Snyder Drive

Elaine Road

Perry Road

Bourgeois Road

Duperclay St.

Alex Scott St.

Albert St.

Washington St.

Buddy-Dorothy St.

Jennie Road

Stella Road

A & G St.

Bourbon St.